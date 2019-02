Tickets are now on sale for a spring fashion show at Ferrari’s Country House on Chipping Lane, Preston on Thursday, February 28 at 7.30pm.

There will be a large range of jewellery, handbags and scarves to buy on the night.

Tickets are £10 including a hot pot supper from the Little Town Farm shop on 01772 782429.

All proceeds in aid of Thornley Community Space.