There will be a charity horse ride on Saturday, August 18, from 9am to 10.30am.

The ride will set off from the Ferry car park, Quail Holme Road, Knott End.

There will be two distances, 24k and 17k.

Entry fee is £13 (members), £19 (non-members), £20 (late entries).

Details on Lancs EGB website.