Comedienne Sarah Millican performs at Preston Guild Hall

Sarah Millican is not a control freak, she’s a control enthusiast.

She even controls her own insults, see? Do you arrange the nights out? Are you in charge of passports on holiday?

Then so are you! Whether you’re sorting the tickets for this show or turning up when you’re told to, welcome.

You’ll learn about Rescue Men, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole, plus tips on how to talk to shop assistants and the correct way to eat a biscuit.

Sarah Millican is appearing at Preston Guild Hall this Sunday, (May 20), at 8pm.

Tickets are priced from £29 and available from the box office on 01772 80 44 44 or email tickets@prestonguildhall.co.uk.

For more information email info@prestonguildhall.co.uk.