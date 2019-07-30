Developer submits plans for more than 100 new homes on rural land in Lancashire village

Plans have been submitted for a development of more than 100 new homes in a Lancashire village.

Story Homes is seeking outline planning permission for 125 homes on land off Jepps Lane in Barton, near Preston. According to the developers, the site will have a range of properties, ranging from one to five-bedroom homes. Up to 35 per cent of the homes are likely to be affordable.

As part of the development, Story Homes says it will contribute around £900,000 in community infrastructure levy payments, with further contributions to be determined during the course of the planning application.

Story Homes’ land manager Martin Nugent said: “We are seeking outline planning consent for a new development of 125 homes on land off Jepps Lane in Barton, Preston. This follows public consultation in May 2019 with local residents.

“We are renowned for designing high quality homes throughout the North West and for our striking street scenes on our developments. In the design of our proposal we have paid careful attention to the local area’s use of material and this will be highly visible when travelling around the development.”

Proposals can be viewed on www.storyhomes.co.uk and full details of the application can be viewed at Preston City Council using ref: 06/2019/0866

The developer says it anticipates a decision in Autumn 2019.