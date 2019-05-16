Doors tribute band heads to Preston Guild

The Doors Alive are said to be the closest and most enthralling representation of the legendary 1960s rock gods, The Doors, in the world today.

To achieve their authentic sixties sound, the band use the very same instruments that members of the Doors originally used.

The Gimi Hendrix Experience is described as one of the only true testaments to the rock and roll legend that is, Jimi Hendrix.

Their show consists of an authentic repertoire of classic Hendrix songs, expert level guitar skills and a voice that is up there with the music legend himself.

The two tribute bands perform at Preston Guild Hall on Friday, June 14.

Tickets from £17 from 01772 804444.