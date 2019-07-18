FIG Tree walk from Galgate to Garstang

On Sunday (July 21) FIG Tree directors Graham Hulme and Bruce Crowther, will walk along Lancaster Canal from Galgate to Garstang as part of the International Festival of Fair Trade Walks.

The walk is to celebrate Fair Trade Milestones and the canal’s local heritage.

In 2009 a group of walkers from Garstang, the world’s first Fair Trade Town, completed a six-day walk to Keswick.

This walk was a milestone in establishing a network of paths known as Fair Trade Ways.

This year’s walk will begin with a thanks and reflection on the recent passing of three significant Garstang Fair Trade supporters, Betty Whittam, Rachel Rogers and Avis Jones.

Anyone interested in joining the walk should call 01995 605876.

It starts at Galgate Silk Mill Cafe at 1.30pm.