At last, beer garden weather is on the way

50 of the best Lancashire beer gardens to visit as the heatwave continues

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 25C today (Wednesday, June 2), as Lancashire continues to bask in the mini-heatwave.

By Iain Lynn
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:33 am

And while temperatures are predicted to dip slightly tomorrow, more sunshine is forecast as we head into the weekend.

So, what better way to enjoy the fantastic weather, than in one of the county's fantastic beer gardens.

Here are a selection of the best, no matter where you live in the county:

1. The Continental

The Continental, S Meadow Ln, Preston PR1 8JP

2. Beach House Bistro & Bar

Beach House Bistro & Bar, Festival House, The Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1AP

3. Cardwell Adlington

Cardwell Adlington, Chorley Rd, Adlington, Chorley PR6 9LH

4. The Plough

The Plough, Runshaw Ln, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6HB

