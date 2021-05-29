Preston pub with 'Invincibles' link is put up for sale

The Royal Consort in Meadow Street, which can boast fabled goalkeeper James Trainer amongst its former landlords, is on the market for £175,000.

The alehouse, described in the sales brochure as a “classically British pub” is a popular watering hole for soccer fans on match days, with North End’s Deepdale Stadium just up the road.

The pub dates back to at least 1854 and had a string of owners until the Boddingtons Brewery bought it in 1900.

Trainer, who was part of the famous PNE squad which won the league and cup double in 1888/89 without losing a single game, took over behind the bar in 1902 and stayed for two years.

As goalkeeper, the Wales international was an eccentric character and at times was reported to have worn a raincoat and sheltered under an umbrella during games in wet weather.

He played 253 times for North End between 1887 and 1899. After retiring from the game he was landlord of four pubs in Preston - the Black-a-Moor Head, Lamb Hotel, Horse Shoe Hotel and finally the Royal Consort. He was also steward at Fulwood Club in Victoria Road.

Trainer moved to London where a business he set up failed and he died in poverty in 1915 aged 52.

The Dorbiere Group, which owns the pub, says it is “hailed by away fans as one of the great match day pubs.”