Foodie foray in Forest of Bowland

Local businesses and wild food enthusiasts from across the Forest of Bowland will be celebrating the area’s natural larder this September – and inviting residents and visitors to tuck in with them.

Running from Sunday, September 22 to Sunday, September 29, this week of events follows last year’s successful Pendle Hill Foodie Foray and includes walks, foraging and feasting from Gisburn Forest to Goosnargh and from Abbeystead to Barley.

Whether you fancy finding food for free among the hedgerows, tucking into a locally sourced feast, mixing up an elixir or bottling nature’s bounty, there will be an event for everyone.

Highlights of the week include:

- Seasonal feasting at Dalehouse Barn and B&B above Slaidburn

- Foraging wild foods with Northwest Bushcraft

- Pickling and preserves with the Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership

- Fresh teas and tonics at the Gathering Fields, Abbeystead

- A chance to distil your very own botanical brew with Goosnargh Gin

- Hearty afternoon tea at Sabden’s Sanwitches café, plus a walk and visit to the Milking Parlour

- Herbal syrups and elixirs at the Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green

The Forest of Bowland AONB’s Sustainable Tourism Officer, Hetty Byrne said, “Autumn is traditionally a time of plenty and these events are a great way to explore Bowland’s breath-taking scenery and celebrate the amazing foods that are produced here – both by the local community and by Mother Nature herself.”

Information about the Bowland Foodie Foray, and booking details for each of the events, can be found on the Forest of Bowland AONB website at https://www.forestofbowland.com/foodie-foray or by emailing sandra.silk@lancashire.gov.uk.