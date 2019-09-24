French guitarist gig at Blackpool bar

French guitarist Félix Rabin will be playing with his band at the Waterloo Music Bar on Sunday, September 29, 7.30pm.

The Brittany raised, Switzerland-based 23-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist was inspired by musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Pink Floyd.

His style embodies these influences with inventive riffs, moody melodies and guitar solos.

In 2018 Félix was special guest on the Wishbone Ash XLIX UK Tour and played to around 10,000 music fans at 28 venues across the country with his band.

In June Felix travelled to studios in Los Angeles to record his debut EP album which will be released early next year.

The Waterloo Music bar is on Waterloo Road, Blackpool.

For tickets call 01472 349 222.