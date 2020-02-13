From Boris to Freddie Mercury - Rosie Cake Diva's amazing cakes are unmissable

Cake maker Rosie Dummer’s creations are guaranteed show stoppers.

Her larger than life sized cakes, ranging from PM Boris Johnson on a zip wire to Freddie Mercury from Queen, have now helped put Rosie herself centre stage.

Freddie Mercury - but this one is made of cake

She has two careers, as a cake decorator and as a presenter.

Not surprisingly her fame has spread far and wide, but the cakes themselves are designed and created with love in Lancashire at her home in Clitheroe.

The former army helicopter pilot, the first female helicopter pilot in the British Army, who has a degree in architecture, first began cake decorating for her four children’s birthdays.

Word spread and after a wedding cake she designed and made for a wedding in Preston earned her the “Cake Masters Wedding Cake of The Year“ award she realised it was time to set up in business.

Rosie with her re-creation of Boris Johnson's aborted zipwire journey

She said: “You have to have your environmental health certificates and your insurance. It’s a big change when you’ve decided to do it properly.”

Fast forward a decade or so and she now combines making the attention grabbing cakes with a related career as a presenter and TV personality.

Rosie’s work features on TV in Extreme Cake Makers on Channel 4 and The Wonderful World of Chocolate on Channel 5.

The 52-year-old, also known online as Rosie Cake Diva, is looking forward to showcasing a very special cake featuring a spinning globe of the world on TV later this year.

On parade - Rosie takes a slice out of a memorable cake

She explained its creation followed a visit to Iraq to see the work of charity Khalsa Aid which offers humanitarian aid across the globe. Later she attended the charity’s 20th birthday and, of course, made a cake to mark the event and create her own tribute to the life-changing charity.

In parallel with the extraordinary cake making expertise Rosie has shared some of her top tips on YouTube.

Having started out presenting a programme on a shopping channel and also worked for BBC Radio Lancashire, she was asked to present the awards at the annual “Cake Oscars”, Cake Masters awards at the NEC in Birmingham - and has kept that role for the past seven years.

She was then asked to go to America and present the inaugural Cake Awards in Miami, this year presents the Cake Awards in India for the second time and will be in Australia and the Philippines MC-ing award ceremonies there. She said: “It’s a world wide thing ... it’s the industry awards worldwide.”

Rosie unveiling the more than life sized Freddie Mercury cake

She was also thrilled to extend her range when she was invited to present the county EVAs - the Enterprise Vision Awards at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens and will be hosting the EVAs for a second time in September.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s zip wire journey re-creation, created for a major cake show in London, has already featured on TV. The 100 kilos, 7.5ft tall Freddie Mercury cake created for a Freddie fan’s 60th birthday, will feature in a new spin-off Channel 5 series entitled The Wonderful World of Cake.

Rosie is also proud of her renowned James Martin cake which featured when she appeared as a guest on the celebrity chef’s Saturday Morning TV series. After her three life-like mega creations Rosie now hopes to find time to write a book which will feature advice for new cake decorators.

She said she believes that anyone can decorate a cake well if they practise and persevere, use the right materials and get the right consistency for icings and other adornments and cake finishes.

She recalls the first Rapunzel cake she made for her daughter and the joy it created, despite its lack of sophistication. She said: “I post up pictures of my first and last cakes.”

Rosie’s other memorable cakes have included a special “knitted” Easter chicks cake, one of Stonyhurst College, near Preston, and a cake created for the 50 Shades of Cake Sugarcraft and Baking Show which also featured on the Graham Norton Show on TV.

Rosie creating a new cake for a forthcoming issue of a magazine