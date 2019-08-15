Garstang Arts and Music Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

From songs from the West End Musical ‘Warhorse’ at The Crofters ( August 19) to workshops in The Wyresdale dance at Dolphinholme village hall, followed by an evening ceilidh with Northern Frisk (August 17) there is something for everyone.

Garstang Methodist Church will be hosting an evening of operatic hits on Wednesday, August 21.

There is an afternoon of al fresco entertainment in Cherestanc Square on Saturday, August 25.

There is a host of other community events running throughout the festival including a pop-up arts trail in over 50 venues.

Details of full programme available at www.garstangartsandmusic.co.uk.