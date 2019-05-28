Garstang Children's Festival 2019 in pictures: A day to remember - whatever the weather!

Events began at the decorated market cross with the crowning of the new Festival Queen Emily Guy by retiring Queen Ellen Wellings. Morris dancers, Emily and Ellen were joined by Queens from surrounding villages and churches to lead off the annual Festival’s highlight - the colourful fancy dress parade, complete with tableaux entries, through the town to the Moss Lane Playing fields. Festival Secretary David Lewis said: “People have been very busy these past few weeks putting the floats together.” The line up of entertainment for the day included seven bands. There were isplays on the field by the Garstang School of Gymnastics and the Hyndburn Comets Majorette Troupe, children’s entertainment and races. A football final and an evening fancy dress parade completed the festivities for 2019.

Garstang's Brownies in the Annual Children's Festival parade.

Winmarleigh School in Garstang's Annual Children's Festival parade.

Kirkland and Catterall St Helen's Primary School penguins in Garstang's Annual Children's Festival parade.

Garstang Primary School in Garstang's Annual Children's Festival parade.

