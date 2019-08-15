Gaslight Show in Galgate

This Saturday the 158th Galgate Horticultural Society’s Gaslight Show will be held at the Ellel Village Hall, Galgate , open from 2pm to 5pm.

Admission is free. This annual village show promises something for everyone plus a display of entries from children and adults of flowers, fruit, vegetables, preserves, baking, art, handicrafts and photos.

Bob’s Party Owls will be on display with an owl picture colouring competition for youngsters.

There will also be a stand publicising the work of The Lune River Trust, a display of photographs, a well stocked plant stall, an auction of exhibited produce and a raffle.

Refreshments will be available.