Half term activities in Lancashire

There’s lots to do in Lancashire this half term whether you want/can get outdoors and explore the county, learn some new skills, look for a variety of indoor fun-filled days or search for quirky places to stay.

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool

Brockholes Nature Reserve.

The award-winning Sandcastle Waterpark Blackpool is the UK’s largest Indoor waterpark with more than 18 slides and attractions in an 84-degree tropical climate. The perfect place to enjoy a wet and wild day for the those thrill seekers and the littles ones it provides the perfect family fun filled day out.

Book online to guarantee your admission.

North West Puddle Jumping Championship

WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough, Lancashire

This February half term bring your friends and family and see who can make the biggest, craziest splash with the special ‘splashometer’ at WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre’s Puddle Jumping Championships.

During the day you can also get creative in the craft room, why not design your own welly, make a puddle-themed badge or create your own plant pot.

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston.Various activities throughout the week – check website for details.

Head to Brockholes Nature Reserve this half-term and take part in a variety of activities which include Withy Lantern making, Xplorer Challenge, build a Den Village, Wildside School Holiday Club (aged eight-14) and Forest School Family Fun. Whether it’s visiting the Floating Visitor Centre, cycling round part of The Guild Wheel route, climbing on the adventure playground or exploring the 250-acre nature reserve one things for you sure you’ll have a fun filled day. Visit www.visitlancashire.com.

Half Term Cooking Club

Flavours Cookery School, Whalley, Lancashire

Could your youngster be the next Mary Berry or Jamie Oliver? Flavours Cookery School is offering them the chance to have fun, learn some news skills and create a range of savoury and sweet dishes in a first-class fully equipped learning kitchen. From croissants, chocolate brownies and meringues to chicken pie, fresh pasta lasagne and chilli, there is something for everyone. Best of all they’ll soon be able to cook for all the family. Recommended aged 8+.

Free half term fun with Betsy Bumblebee at Samlesbury Hall, Samlesbury.

Let Betsy Bumblebee take you on an adventure of Samlesbury Hall as you hear her very own stories and track down the clues around the Hall to complete her quiz. Explore the Mayflower playground and woodland, visit the menagerie of animals and make sure you head to the award-winning The Bee Centre to see the honeybees hard at work. Festival Bowland 2020

Various locations, Feb 17-23.

During Festival Bowland 2020 there are a range of events taking place including some free activities. A free family nature event, exploring the creatures of the night (February 20 ) will have your senses on high alert. Bookingessential. Visit visitlancashire.com for more.