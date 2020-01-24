Here are five of the best Caribbean eateries in Preston
These are the top Caribbean restaurants and take-aways in the area
Turtle Bay, Crystal House, Birley Street, Preston'Turtle Bay are all about slowing down, hanging out and feeling good and they have three big loves rum, reggae and jerk. All vital ingredients for making a welcoming Caribbean eatery.'Sure, they do much more these days but their cocktails, fiery jerk and juicy tracks always serve to remind you of the warmth, spirit and flavours of the Caribbean in fact, theyre the very things that got them opening their first-ever restaurant.'Their food is inspired by laid back beach shacks and street vendors of the Caribbean. From fragrant jerk marinades, to slowly simmered curries theres something for everyone. So, what are you waiting for?
Cocos Soul Food, Friargate, Preston'This Caribbean eatery is popular with students and locals alike. They offer tempting treats like the Bob Marley Burger, Jamaican goat curry, Cocos Famous Caribbean BBQ Chicken, and of course, jerk chicken. Cocos Soul Food is open Monday to Friday, 10.30am until 8.30pm and Saturday 12pm until 5pm.
Manjaros Restaurant, London Road, Preston'The cuisine at Manjaros is based on a fusion of African cuisine and Caribbean delights. The spices come from the heart of Africa and the isles of the Caribbean coastlines.'The Manjaros chain of restaurants have proven themselves to be a must-visit restaurant in all locations.'And you never know, you might bump into a celebrity or two during your visit.
Caribbean-Dolphin, New Hall Lane, Preston'If you are interested in trying out new cuisine, give Caribbean-Dolphin a shot. They promise to bring you the most exotic and delicious flavours of the Caribbean islands.'As a restaurant that serves only Caribbean dishes, they ensure that they take into account every detail of the Caribbean and put that into the preparation of their meals. Their food is made with fusions of herbs, spices, and seasonings, with ingredients grown on the islands that provide unique textures, colours, smell, and flavours.'The Caribbean-Dolphin is open daily from 11am until 10pm.