Here are five popular art galleries in Lancashire

If you are a culture vulture, check out these art galleries.
You can also purchase some of the artwork too.
1. Grundy Art Gallery, Blackpool
The collection, which is part of the temporary exhibitions programme, includes Victorian oils and watercolours, modern British paintings, contemporary prints, jewellery and video and photographs and souvenirs of Blackpool.
Its current exhibition, in partnership with Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust is Wellbeing: Space to relax, which explores how art can improve wellbeing. 'The next exhibition will be Beautiful and Brutal: 50 Years in the life of Preston Bus Station, from September 21 to November 24
3. Hepplestone Fine Art Gallery, in Heskin Farmers and Craft Centre,
The independently-run art gallery specialises in original paintings, collectable limited edition prints and sculpture.'The Frogman Tim Cotterill will be visiting the gallery on September 19, from 7pm until 9pm with his bronze sculptures.
4. Platform Gallery and Visitor Information Centre, Clitheroe,
In the main exhibition space, there is a changing program of exhibitions from nationally recognised makers as well as work by Lancashire based designers; exhibited work includes textiles, ceramics, jewellery, glass and metalwork. The gallery also has a craft shop, selling handmade gifts.