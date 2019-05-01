Here are the most popular beer gardens in Lancashire With news of a heat wave to come later this month, we check out the best beer gardens, as voted by readers. View the vote here: VOTE: Where are the best beer gardens in Lancashire? 1. The Continental, Preston The Continental, in South Meadow Lane, Preston, has a large garden area outside, offering views of the River Ribble.'The venue has various beer festivals, music events and cultural nights. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The Eagle and Child, Leyland The Eagle and Child, in Church Road, Leyland, has a walled outdoor seating area, tucked away to with plenty of trees and greenery. ugc Buy a Photo 3. Bay Horse, Thornton Bay Horse, Thornton ugc Buy a Photo 4. The Ship Inn, Freckleton The Ship Inn, in Bunker Street, Freckleton, has a large beer garden which provides views across Freckleton Marsh - a great spot for bird lovers. It is also an early stop on The Coastal Walk from Freckleton to Lytham and St Annes. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2