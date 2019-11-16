Here is how you can donate to Rock FM's Mission Christmas appeal, for Cash for Kids

The Lancashire community is invited to buy an extra gift this Christmas to help thousands of disadvantaged children across the county.

Rock FM has launched its annual Mission Christmas appeal, run by Cash for Kids, where thousands of toys and presents are collected to be distributed to youngsters living in poverty.

In 2018 the appeal generated upwards of £15m in gifts and donations which were distributed to more than 400,000 disadvantaged kids across the UK – with 17,500 of recipients in Lancashire.

With one in four children across the UK living in poverty, for many families Christmas is simply a luxury they can’t afford.

Steve Marsh from Rock FM’s Breakfast Show, run by Bauer Media, said: “Mission Christmas is a brilliant way for people to act in the true spirit of the season and give a little something to disadvantaged young people who really do deserve it.

“What was achieved by our generous listeners last year was truly amazing and I know we can do even better this year.

“It’s easy to take part, all you need to do is buy one extra gift before December 17 and hand it in to one of our many collection points, alternatively you can text ROCK to 70910 to donate £10 and we will buy a gift on your behalf.

“Let’s make 2019’s Mission Christmas our biggest and best ever and bring a little cheer to the children who need it most.”

Supporters of the campaign can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points listed at www.rockfm.co.uk/missionchristmas including its partner B&M Bargains and B&M Home stores.

This year Lancashires Mission HQ is at The Store Room, Marsh Lane, Preston.

Those listeners who don’t have time to shop can text ROCK to 70910 to donate £10 to the appeal. (Calls cost standard network rate and 100 per cent of the donation goes to Cash for Kids).

Cash for Kids works with thousands of grass-root organisations across the UK who support disadvantaged children.

Mission Christmas works closely with social workers, head teachers and the emergency services who will nominate families in crisis to be supported by the appeal.

For further details, including information on how to get involved or make a donation, visit www.rockfm.co.uk/missionchristmas