Southport Flower Show returns - with TV garden expert Adam Frost as special guest

The Southport Flower Show is back for 2022 - and TV garden expert Adam Frost has been announced as the first special guest.

Stunning show gardens and spectacular floral displays in the Grand Floral Marquee will be centre stage, with special guests sharing their expert gardening tips and advice.

Visitors can enter their home-grown produce in the Amateur Growers’ Marquee competition. There are also classes for baking, preserves and honey.

Southport Flower Show is being held from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 21, 2022.

A previous Southport Flower Show