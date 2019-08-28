Impromptu folk jam draws the curtain on this year's Garstang Arts and Music Festival

An annual festival celebrating the arts and music in Garstang came to a close with a spontaneous marathon folk jam.

Musicians who play mandolins, accordions and guitars gave the Garstang Arts and Music Festival a six-hour send off over the August Bank Holiday.

Chairman of the festival committee Austen Lynch said: “We finished with an impromptu six-hour marathon session of folk songs on Sunday. It was really nice when the weather was so beautiful over the Bank Holiday.

“People were relaxing on the terrace and listening to the music.

“We had thousands of visitors over the whole 10-day festival. It went wonderfully well.

“Our headlining act went down very well. We had Bob Fox who is the songman from the Warhorse.

“He’s been touring his show - an evening of songs from Warhorse and folk songs - in South Africa, the West End and ending up in Garstang.

“It was a lovely evening.”

This year saw Garstang host its 25th festival.

“It’s probably the biggest festival overall so far,” said Austen. “What makes it such a success is the involvement of so many community groups.”

The festival was given the theme of the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Lancaster Canal and celebrated the waterway with talks, shop window displays, art work and even town criers giving speeches about canals.

The festival committee is welcoming volunteers to help plan next year’s event.