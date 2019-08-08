Literary festival at Northcote in August

There is plenty for book lovers to celebrate at the Northcote Literary Festival, which takes place from Thursday, August 15 – Sunday, August 18.

This year will mark the second literary festival at the manor on the edge of the Forest of Bowland.

The four-day celebration brings together an eclectic collection of the most established storytellers of 2019.

From engrossing crime thrillers to the pursuit of happiness, each writer will share their latest release over a Michelin-star three-course lunch or four-course dinner with those who enjoy the finest food and conversation.

Tickets are on sale now from northcote.com or by calling 01254 240555.