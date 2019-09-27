MP mounts defence of rural landscape north of Preston

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has joined the battle to halt yet another housing development on farmland.

The MP for Wyre and North Preston has lodged an objection to plans for 151 homes on six fields at Cardwell Farm, Barton.

Defence Secretary and local MP Ben Wallace.

The application by Wainhomes goes before the city’s planning committee on Thursday, with council officers recommending it should be passed, despite local protests.

Mr Wallace is supporting Barton Parish Council and 47 local residents who are angrily opposed to the development.

The Minister has told Preston Council the plan for 151 houses would have a detrimental impact on the rural character of the village of Barton and result in a loss of open countryside.

He also says the site is not allocated for development, the homes would create a “sprawl” of development and would also have an “unacceptable impact” on road safety on the A6.

Mr Wallace’s opposition is the latest in a series of objections he has made against what he sees as overdevelopment in the rural north of Preston.

Recently he has opposed plans for 80 homes in Goosnargh and 50 in Longridge.

In May he urged the Government to overturn a number of developments given the go-ahead by Preston Council.