New family walk at the Wyre estuary

Lancashire Wildlife Trust has launched a new family walk complete with map for the Wyre Estuary and surrounding coast: The Little Cucumber Fish of Wyre.

This is part of a sustainable nature tourism project funded by the Coastal Communities Fund. Working in partnership with Wyre Council and a company called Tale Trails, this colourful guide has been created which celebrates the natural beauty, precious habitats and wildlife of the Wyre Estuary. The guide follows the heart-warming story of Ayla the cucumber fish (or European Smelt) as she journeys through the habitats of the Wyre Estuary and out into Morecambe Bay. Visitors to the Wyre Estuary Country Park will be able to pick up a free copy of this guide.