Open farm day in Nateby

Yewdale Farm in Nateby, a member of the Co-op Farming Group, will open its gates to the public this Sunday (June 9) as part of the national Open Farm Sunday campaign.

During the day, visitors to Yewdale Farm will be able to get closer to agriculture and meet the people involved with producing food, managing the countryside and protecting natural resources.

Sioned Davies, undergraduate agri-marketing co-ordinator at Co-op, said: “This free event will give the local community a unique ‘behind the scenes’ look at what our farmers do and showcase their role within the farming industry and as a supplier of quality British produce.”

Visit www.farmsunday.org.