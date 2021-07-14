County rural ministry team organise celebration pilgrimage

Some of the Fellside Team Ministry area pilgrims are pictured during a break while rambling between parishes.

Each day up to July 15, people from the Fellside Team Ministry area are walking between the churches that make up the Team’s area – the parishes of Barton, Bilsborrow, Bleasdale, Goosnargh and Whitechapel.

Whilst out on their trek, the ramblers are carrying good wishes between communities ... as the Fellside Team Ministry continues to mark its 20th anniversary and as a way of beginning the process of marking being able to ‘unlock’ after so many months of restrictions.

Rev. Susan Salt, Fellside Team Curate, takes up the story saying: “A diverse group from each village has got involved … from the schools decorating the churches and older children joining in with some of the walks to others baking cakes and making tea.

"As we progress on the pilgrimage, each day we are also pondering a question based on the fruits of the spirit: love, peace, kindness, generosity, gentleness and faithfulness.

“Each walk ends with a short service in one of the churches … followed by that all-important tea and cake!”

All those who participated were given a specially designed pilgrim badge.