Lancashire festival returns to showcase the county's rural delights

Garstang Walking Festival will take place from Saturday, August 28 to Wednesday, September 1, and organisers say there will be lots to enjoy and something for all abilities.

In the meantime, the Friends of Garstang Walking Festival have put together a short series of walks and talks around Wyre to give a taste of the festival and give people the chance to meet the walk leaders.

Coun Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council said: “Despite having to delay the festival this year due to the current pandemic restrictions, we look forward to welcoming visitors back with a festival worth waiting for.

Walkers enjoy a ramble during a previous Garstang Walking Festival. The festival returns in summer 2021 after a pandemic interruption. Picture: MIKE COLERAN PHOTOGRAPHY

“After such a long time in lockdown, it will be the perfect way to rediscover Wyre including the beautiful scenery, heritage and of course the friendliest walk guides!

“We’re grateful to the Friends group for all their hard work, and these taster walks will give people a lovely opportunity to explore different parts of Wyre. There are some nice easy rambles and some more challenging walks, so something for everyone to enjoy. There’s also an online talk on Zoom for people to find out more about the festival itself and the wildlife and heritage of Wyre.”

Meanwhile, there will be an online Zoom talk giving an introduction to the Garstang Walking Festival and its wildlife and heritage. The talk is free to view and takes place on Wednesday, August 11, from 6pm to 7pm.

Booking is essential for all activities. Contact Visit Garstang on 01995 602125 or email [email protected] to book your place.

The programme for Garstang Walking Festival and the number of places on each activity will be dependent on government guidance at the time of the event. For the latest information visit www.wyre.gov.uk/garstangwalkingfestival or follow Garstang Walking Festival on Facebook.