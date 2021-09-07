Lancashire nature reserve takes gold in list of autumn hotspots to visit

The RSPB, the UK’s largest nature conservation charity, has revealed its reserve at Leighton Moss, near Carnforth, is in it’s “top ten spectacular autumn nature reserves” to visit.

With more than 200 nature reserves across the country, the charity is celebrating the autumn season by inviting people to spend time in nature – whether it’s a relaxing stroll through swaying reeds, a crunchy walk through fallen leaves and mystical woodland, or a peaceful sunset over a mosaic of habitats.

RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve has been crowned one of the RSPB’s best places to visit this autumn for its awesome sunsets and golden hues reflected across the wetland pools. Visitors can stroll along the reserve’s trails or climb the nine-metre high Skytower to witness reedbeds undergoing their dramatic transformation; turning from green to a mix of colours as the seed heads turn purple and the stems turn to glorious gold.

Lapwings roosting on spit of land in water at RSPB Leighton Moss Nature Reserve, Lancashire. The RSPB has named its Leighton Moss reserve as one of the best to visit in autumn for its awesome sunsets and golden hues reflected across the wetland pools. Picture: LIZ MITCHELL

Making the top ten list alongside nature reserves from across the country, visitors may spot bearded tits clinging from the reeds or up close while feeding from the reserve’s grit trays, or even catch a glimpse the reserve’s largest resident, the red deer.

“A visit to one of our fantastic reserves can help you do just that. With plenty on offer from winding paths and family fun trails, to wildlife spectacles, vast landscape panoramas, cosy cafés, and shops packed with gifts and treats for any nature enthusiast, there is something for everyone to enjoy this September.”

Joining RSPB Leighton Moss, were nine other RSPB reserves in the top ten spectacular autumn nature reserves list:

Reedbeds, Leighton Moss RSPB reserve, Carnforth Picture: BEN HALL/RSPB

RSPB Exe Estuary, Devon

RSPB Pulborough Brooks, Sussex

RSPB Rainham Marshes, Essex

RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk

RSPB Strumpshaw Fen, Norfolk

RSPB Sandwell Valley, West Midlands

RSPB St Aidan’s Nature Park, West Yorkshire

RSPB Salthome, North Yorkshire

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands, Cheshire

To find your nearest RSPB nature reserve, or to explore what it has to offer, from Marazion Marsh near Land’s End in Cornwall, to Fetlar in Shetland, visit rspb.org.uk/reserves