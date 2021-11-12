New app helps people explore wildlife at Brockholes Nature Reserve through augmented reality

A free wildlife app is now available to download and is guiding visitors around Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston, bringing them closer to the incredible wildlife that lives there.

Not only is the app the ultimate wildlife guide, but it also features an interactive family trail to follow around the nature reserve.

Thanks to augmented reality technology, visitors can follow the trail as Brockholes Badger appears within the nature reserve around you. Point the app at special markers along the trail and watch Badger come to life. You can also capture the fun by taking videos and photos with Badger as you enjoy an exciting family day out.

The new app

The app also includes iNaturalist - a clever guide to identifying wild plants and animals. Simply take a picture and the app will find the correct species name, so you know exactly

what you have found.

The app has been gifted to The Lancashire Wildlife Trust by Praxis Operations, to help support the charity’s mission to inspire people about the natural world and protect wildlife for the future.

Lindsey Shaw, Lancashire Wildlife Trust Director of Marketing, said: “There is amazing wildlife around every corner at Brockholes, and our app will help visitors to discover and understand

every bird, bee, butterfly and bat that they might spot.

“We have been so pleased with the positive feedback from visitors. We are hoping that the app will help our visitors to learn about our incredible local wildlife and inspire them to take action to protect it.”

Nova Rehman, founder of Praxis Operations, said: "We are delighted to support the Lancashire Wildlife Trust with the gift of this evolving technology and are now keen to see the impact of it being deployed across the Wildlife Trusts nationally.

“We hope it will engage nature lovers of all ages in a fun way, whilst creating awareness of the sterling work undertaken by the trust. Whilst we are particularly pleased with the augmented reality nature trail, this is the first iteration and you can expect more and exciting functions to be added over the coming months.

“As a company, we are committed to manifesting a positive impact wherever we tread, and we are proud to be supporting the excellent team at Lancashire Wildlife Trust."

Available on iPhone and Android devices, the app can be downloaded from the iTunes store and the Android Market Place.