Recipe: Easy carbonara from WeightWatchers

This simple pasta dish from WeightWatchers is an all-time Italian classic.
Serves 4
Prep Time 15 mins
Cook Time 20 mins
Smart Points 8
INGREDIENTS
1 onion, finely chopped
100g bacon medallions, cut into 1cm chunks
240g spaghetti
3 egg yolks, beaten
40g Parmesan, finely grated
FROM THE STORE CUPBOARD
Calorie controlled cooking spray
2 garlic cloves, unpeeled
Freshly ground black pepper
METHOD
1 Mist a nonstick frying pan with cooking spray and set over a medium heat. Add the onion, and cook for 6-8 minutes until softened, adding a splash of water if it starts to stick. Gently crush the garlic cloves with the back of a spoon, then add them to the pan along with the bacon. Cook for a further 5 minutes until the bacon is golden. Remove and discard the garlic cloves.
2 Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti to pack instructions. Drain, reserving 100ml of the cooking water, and return to the pan.
3 Add the bacon and onion mixture, the egg yolks and Parmesan to the pasta and stir to combine, allowing the heat from the pasta to cook the egg and form a sauce. Add a little of the reserved pasta water to thin the sauce so it coats the spaghetti. Season to taste, then serve sprinkled with freshly ground black pepper.