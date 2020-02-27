Records can be appraised at Adam Partridge auction office in Catterall

Celebrity auctioneer Adam Partridge is sending his record specialist to his office based in Catterall on Tuesday (March 3) between 10am – 7pm to appraise records.

Jeff Anderson, who has sold hundreds of thousands of records, has an amazing wealth of knowledge when it comes to vintage vinyl ranging from Punk, Rock, Heavy Metal to Northern Soul, Folk and even Classical.

You can just turn up with your records but due to the expected numbers consultation will be limited to 15 minutes.

If people are happy and decide that they would like to sell their records, they are issued with a receipt and the records will be included in a record auction on May 4.

The office is at 2, Beacon Retail Park, Westfield Road, Catterall, tel: 01772 347380.