Remembering the Queen's special visit to Lancashire 50 years on
Lancashire College of Agriculture accepted its first full intake of students in September, 1969. And just weeks later the campus, now known as Myescough College, welcomed a special visitor to formally open the new facility 50 years ago this week.
The Queen’s visit on October 17, 1969 was the first of three over the past half century with return trips following in 1999 and 2015. The Royal visitor arrived to be greeted by dignitaries and college staff, before unveiling an official plaque outside the Lecture Theatre.
Queen arrives on the red carpet at Myerscough College