Prayer group answers SOS from Salvation Army foodbank in Preston

The group from the Boulevard Prayer Centre in Carlton Drive launched an appeal in their local community for foodstuffs to refill shelves of the charity's foodbank emptied by a shortage of donations.

The Frenchwood residents acted after the Post featured the plight of the Salvation Army's relief hub in the city centre,

Siad Ugradar, one of the organisers, explained: "I came across the story in the LEP and mentioned it to some of our group. I felt we should do something to help.

Coun Martyn Rawlinson and Siad Ugradar load up donations from the Boulevard community.

"One of our group suggested we should extend it to the whole of the estate around here and so we leafleted all the houses in the neighbourhood.

"In two weeks collecting we had a really good response. People were extremely generous. We got a good selection of things like tinned food, rice and toiletries."

City councillor Martyn Rawlinson, who represents Fishwick and Frenchwood on the authority, was on hand to help the food handover to the Salvation Army.

Siad added: "We are delighted with how it went. We regularly do collections to help charities and we will probably look at doing another one for the foodbank knowing it is going to help some hungry families.

Siad Ugradar said locals had been "very generous" with food and toiletries for the needy.

"It's worrying that there are so many people needing help in a city like Preston There are lots of people out there who rely on foodbanks and that's something you don't expect in this day and age.

"It isn't just the people who are on the breadline, it's also those who are working who can't make ends meet.