Story of suffragette Hannah Mitchell to be told at Bleasdale Parish hall

Bleasdale Parish Hall near Preston will welcome the critically acclaimed singer, musician, and composer Louise Jordan to perform her show ‘The Hard Way,’ a collection of original songs which tell the remarkable story of suffragette, Hannah Mitchell.

Born in 1872 into rural poverty in the Derbyshire Peak District, Hannah Mitchell escaped domestic drudgery to become a campaigner, speaker, writer, suffragette, councillor and finally a Manchester City magistrate.

Louise will be performing at Bleasdale Parish Hall on Thursday April 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £8/£6 from 01995 606511.

Further information is available via www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.