Summer date for reggae and rum festival in Blackpool

A new festival will bring a taste of the Caribbean and beyond to Blackpool this summer.

Featuring music collective Laid Blak, the Rum And Reggae Festival will be at the Pleasure Beach, promising a ‘colourful’ event.

A spokesman said: “Guests will be taken on a rum journey around the world, hosted by the Reggae Sound System, as they taste rare and special craft rums from the West Indies, South America, Australia, the Philippines, Mauritius and other surprise locations.

“With carnival dancers, steel drum performances and traditional Caribbean food, the Rum And Reggae Festival will be a colourful and tantalising affair.”

Day or night session tickets are on sale now for July 7.