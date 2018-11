This week we are looking at 1985. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1985

Sir David Attenborough strolls through Cuerden Park with young conservationists and a barrow load of bat boxes. Sir David was at Cuerden Park to promote the British Wildlife Appeal and helped the children put up the bat boxes jpress Buy a Photo

It may not have been Crufts, but Leyland Wellfield High School's pet show was a howling success. Everything from dogs and cats to mice and parrots took centre stage in a show organised by fourth formers Anne-Marie Nash and Tracey Ireland, who are pictured above with Ben jpress Buy a Photo

Eccleston Primary School pupils with their equipment plan. Left to right: Karen Darwen, Sarah Clark, Stephanie Royal, Nichola Wing, Darren Halton, Jamie Rowe and Steven Smith. The children were asked their views on playground needs and came up with the plan themselves jpress Buy a Photo

Barmaids Carol Cowburn, 24, and Jacqueline Griffiths, 21, of the Hollywood Bar, East View, Preston, present a cheque for 500 raised among regulars, to Mr Jim Smith of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association jpress Buy a Photo

View more