This is how Lancashire looked in 1986

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1986. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.

At Eldon Street School, Preston, the infants entertained parents with a traditional nativity play

At Eldon Street School, Preston, the juniors presented a scene of Christmas past recalling the days of St George and the dragon and medieval festivities

Creativity has paid off for these three primary school children. For Andrew Whittle, nine, Dean Mather, seven, and Sian Onyon, seven, pupils at St Leonard's CE Primary School, Walton Green, near Preston, have been taking part in a creative writing course under the supervision of local author Steve Gallagher, of Mellor

The Mayor of Preston, Coun Dick Atkinson, got a taste of success when he presented award winning catering students with their prizes at a special lunch. Pictured: Student of the Year in Catering, Karl Mainey (left) and winner of the Progress Award, Anona McDonald (centre), look on as the mayor and mayoress present Janet O'Brien with the Hotel Receptionist Student of the Year award

Christmas carols sung by the 1st Clifton Brownies, accompanied by Coun Richard Spencer on the piano, at Freckleton Music Festival

Awards are becoming a way of life at trailblazing high school Brownedge St Mary's RC. For the school has won consistent national recognition for its problem-solving approach to community involvement, collecting three prizes alone this year. Pictured is teacher Mr John Troughton (centre), with other staff and pupils

A peep into the past is all very well, but these modern schoolchildren prefer the 1980s to the 1880s. The junior pupils from New Longton CE Primary School, near Preston, put on Victorian uniform, had Victorian-style lessons and generally tasted life as Victorian children in a living history lesson