This is how Lancashire looked in 1987

This team of gymnasts proved unstoppable when they took on a town's best athletes. For the girls from Ashton High School in Preston leapt, rolled and twisted their way to four of the five titles in the town's school's gymnastic competition
Fans of Blackpool FC who had been at Saturday's game with Swindon would have had to look twice to recognise the ground in the picture above. Less than 22 hours after the soccer fans had departed the terraces, Rugby League came to Bloomfield Road for the first time in 30 years and Blackpool Borough turned on a sizzling show of fast, open rugby to celebrate the occasion
The period piece The Boyfriend, set in the 1920s, was staged at Carr Hill High school in Kirkham, produced by Sheila Warrick and directed by Tony Halenshaw. The cast of Carr Hill High School's production of Sandy Wilson's play are pictured above
This giant stick of candy is a rock solid record. The 500lb monster is set to enter the Guinness Book of Records as the largest rock around. Nine feet, two inches long and 14 1/2 inches thick, the rock rolled off the production line at Blackpool's Fylde Confectionery Company after a marathon cooling session. The rock will help raise cash for the Children in Need appeal in the summer