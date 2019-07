This week we are looking at 1990. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1990

Colourful dancers hoped to get Lancashire in a carnival mood for an international folklore fiesta. The celebration of music, song and dance featured performers from more than 30 countries took place in Lancaster and Morecambe jpimedia Buy a Photo

Regulars at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, were queuing up to have their turn on the table during a 12-hour pool marathon to raise money for Mascot - Make a Sick Child's Dream Come True. Pictured (left to right) are Rebecca Yates, Joanne Nightingale, Margaret Sagar, Isbol Haworth and Elaine Sagar jpimedia Buy a Photo

Lancaster's Roman history thrilled visitors and locals as they took a tour of their heritage. Roman potter Decanus, alias historical interpreter Iain McNicol lead walkers around the city to discover centuries-old remains jpimedia Buy a Photo

A host of talented artistes from all around the world presented music, dance, juggling, comedy and puppetry on Lord Street, Southport. The programme was part of Southport Arts Centre's Street Live festival jpimedia Buy a Photo

