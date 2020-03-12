This is how Lancashire looked in 1991

Seventeen-year-old Wendy Britton watches artist Andrew Rawcliffe at work painting Charlotte Clarke during Art Week at Carr Hill High School in Kirkham. The workshop was part of Art Week, held annually at the school
Red faces march red noses when pupils from a Preston school joined in an exhausting three-legged badminton competition to raise money for Comic Relief. Pictured above are some of the red-nosed badminton players Mohammed Ismail, Scott Omar, Laura Newing and Donna Lawson
Captivated children turned the page on a new chapter in their education. They listened with interest as author and illustrator Paul Adshead told them about books at a Lancashire school. The youngsters at Longridge County Primary school, near Preston, were told how Paul, of Thornton, near Blackpool, found ideas for his book and how long it took him to illustrates his books, which include a Peacock on the Roof
Youngsters from a Lancashire primary school took to the saddle to help boost the Magic Million Appeal. They queued up for pony rides led by headmaster Ian McCondichie. The rides - courtesy of Nancy the pony - were part of a coffee morning and bring and buy sale held at the John Croft CofE school, on Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, near Preston