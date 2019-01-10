This is how Lancashire looked in 1992

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

Youngsters from Carr Hill High School, Kirkham, put their best feet forward in a stage production of Puss in Boots

Cowboy Joe dropped in to a Lancashire library to sing songs and entertain the children

Children from Ingol Pool House School, Preston, have won a top trophy for safe cyclists. The school, on Kidsgrove, Tanterton, Ingol, was awarded the Jack Heatley cycling trophy for the best overall results in 1991. Pictured above: Left to right, Coun Jack Heatley, Lindsay Craig, Glen Hillage and Mr Ken Chapman

Dancers at Lancaster University stepped into the past to take their bows for a day of court dancing. The day was a mix of manners and minuets which brought a Renaissance flavour to the university's Minor Hall

