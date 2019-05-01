Walking a mile ‘in their shoes‘ for Cancer Research UK through Preston's Avenham Park

Burley blokes got their legs out to walk a mile in mini skirts to raise money for a cancer charity.
Dozens of men took to the challenge walking through Avenham Park in Preston and helped to raise £400 for Cancer Research UK on Sunday.
The chaps sported a host of fashion-forward outfits, including sequined tops and pink skirts!
Organiser Roisin Pealan, who has breast cancer, said: “The walk went really well.
“We managed to raise more than £400 towards our gigantic 30k target.
“We have lots more events coming up in the future, including the Yorkshire Three Peaks in June and a Peaky Blinders themed ball in October at Preston North end’s Heath cotes.
“I’m currently being treated for advanced breast cancer and I started a new regime last week so I felt pretty weary in Sunday - but onwards and upwards.”
• To find out more and donate to the fund go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roisin-pelan2