This week we are looking at 1997. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.

Winners of the Calor Gas trophy in the over 13s assault course at the 1997 West Lancashire Scout Rally, from left: Tom Snelson (13), Karl Mason (13) and Sam Snelson (13) of the 1st Garstang Scout Troop, with Chris Steele, supervisor of Preston Calor Gas

Filming the mounted police for the Coppers documentary in Preston

Kennington Primary School pupils, from left, Francis Hills, nine, Kimberley Horton, 11 and Lucy McHale, nine, who along with schoolmates sang carols and gave food parcels to the residents of Poole Road Sheltered Accomodation in Fulwood, Preston

Sgt. Paul Gooch, centre, with Preston town centre police officers (from left to right) PCs Suzanne Allen, Debbie Last, Chris Riley, Carl Ingram and Phil Spencer

