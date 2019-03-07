Abigail’s Party at Blackpool Grand

Jodie Prenger, who was born and educated in Blackpool, leads the cast in Abigail’s Party, film director Mike Leigh’s ground-breaking comedy classic which will make a visit to her home venue, the Grand Theatre in Blackpool from March 11-16 .

Welcome to 1970s suburbia and its heady mix of free-flowing cocktails, classic disco and cheese and pineapple sticks.

As tensions rise and tempers flare the sheen of respectability is torn away by the warring couples with potentially disastrous consequences. Mike Leigh’s iconic Abigail’s Party is one of Britain’s most celebrated comedies and was described by The Guardian as ‘One of the greatest plays about the human condition ever written.’

Tickets priced from £24-£32 are available from 01253 290190.