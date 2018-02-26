Almost half of trains to run during strike pledges Northern

Train operator Northern has pledged to keep its customers on the move during strike action by the RMT union on Saturday 3 March by running more than 1,000 rail services.

Normal Saturday timetables will be significantly amended and, with additional engineering work taking place in the Manchester and Blackpool areas, the company says around 44 per cent of usual services will operate.

In some areas, where rail services are not available, Northern has said it will help customers get where they need to be with the addition of hundreds of rail replacement bus services.

The majority of rail services will run between 7am and 7pm and Northern expects all to be extremely busy.

Sharon Keith, regional director at Northern, said: “We have planned carefully to provide the best possible rail and rail replacement services for our customers.

“We will operate more rail services than ever before for a Saturday RMT strike and are doing everything we can to keep the north of England on the move.”

Sharon added: “Anyone who is planning to travel using Northern services on Saturday should plan ahead carefully and allow extra time for any journeys.

“Our services will be busy and, in some cases, may not follow the usual stopping patterns. Some routes may also be served by other train operators, so it is vital our customers think ahead.”

Full details of the revised timetables – together with rail replacement bus schedules – and supporting information for customers can be found on the Northern website.

Northern will have staff out across the network during the coming week to assist customers and answer any questions they might have.

Information will also be displayed on posters at all stations across the Northern network and on customer information screens where available.

For full details of Northern’s timetables please visit northernrailway.co.uk or nationalrail.co.uk