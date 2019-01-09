Anne Curwen's book on Pilling helps raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

A delighted author has donated £100 to the Macmillan Cancer Support charity - after sales of her book exceeded her expectations.

Anne Curwen decided to write about her memories of Pilling, near Garstang, where she grew up on a local farm.

Moss, Sand & Mud Pies - Anne's new book about her childhood in Pilling

The result 'Moss, Sand & Mud Pies. My childhood in Pilling' is now for sale, priced £5.

Anne, whose home is on Wheel Lane, Pilling said: “I started my jottings probably about a year ago but not with the intentions of getting it printed. I have been so surprised by the success.”

She explained why she had chosen Macmillan: “I was thinking a lot about my dad who was quite influential in my childhood. He was a brilliant dad and he died of cancer at a time when there was very little support for people with it.”

Her father William Jenkinson died in 1979 at the age of 60.

Anne has fond memories of her childhood in the 1940s and 50s and said: “I lived on a small farm so it was about going wandering in the fields and across the marshland.”

She attended St John’s C of E school in Pilling before moving up to St Thomas’s in Lancaster. She said: “It was traumatic because we were the first to go to secondary school in Lancaster.

"Before that all the village children stayed on at school in the village. It was quite a journey because then we couldn’t go down the shore because of high tides. It was before the sea wall was built. We had to go all round Winmarleigh picking people up on the bus.”

She continued: “Pilling has changed a lot. When I was young there were big families - there were a lot of children. It was mainly farming. Nowadays more people live here and commute to work in other places. It’s an older population. Younger people can’t afford now to stay in Pilling because of the cost of housing.”

But on the positive side she said: “There’s lots of things going on."

She cited the current community project to create a new vilage hall: "The old memorial hall built after the first world war was made of wood. It’s been demolished and some land has been purchased and money’s being raised now to build a new community village hall.”

Copies of the book are available, priced £5.00 from Anne on 01253 790346 or from Pilling Pottery.