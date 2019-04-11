Are any of the Lancashire roads you use set for a safety upgrade?

£1m in road safety and cycling safety schemes are due to be rolled out across Lancashire over the next two new years.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet approved the projects, which are being funded by a grant from the Department of Transport.

The road safety measures will span a dozen different schemes and will include physical improvements to bends and junctions, new road markings and the installation of new street furniture, like hazard markers and traffic calming features.

Cyclists will see the introduction of new cycle lanes and shared use footways across a total of nine projects.

Cabinet member for highways, Keith Iddon, said anything which could be done to encourage people to cycle and to keep all road users safe was “very welcome”.

Papers presented to the cabinet revealed that there was a risk of some of the schemes “not being delivered or being delayed due to changes to estimated costs, other priorities emerging within the year as a result of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances”.

The timing of the works will also depend on how many of the projects due to have taken place in 2018/19 were completed as expected.

ROAD SAFETY SCHEMES

Chorley

Great House Barn, Rivington - Enhanced signing and lining at Rivington Lane Junction with Great House Barn, Rivington.

Fylde

A584 Warton to Lytham - Warning signs, verge markers and centre lining along the A584 Lytham Road between Saltcotes and Warton.

Hyndburn

Brown Street/ Ormerod Street Roundabout, Accrington - Increased conspicuousness of roundabout via signing and lining

Lancaster

Sandylands, Morecambe - trial of road closures to vehicles, this will prevent driver cut through and create cycle and pedestrian friendly streets. Point closures at Westminster Road junction with Alexandra Road and Westminster Road junction with Albert Road as part of area-wide mitigation.

B6254 Kirkby Lonsdale Road from junction with C478 to Storrs Hall - Bend and junction warning enhancements, high visibility, profiled edge of carriageway markings, that provides an audible warning when drivers stray onto the edge of carriageway, along the B6254 Kirkby Lonsdale Road from the junction with the C478 to Storrs Hall.

Preston

Whittingham Lane and Cumeragh Lane, Longridge - Bend warning and junction warning enhancements

Ribble Valley

Simonstone Crossroads, Simonstone - SLOW markings and junction warning signage. Relocate existing junction warning sign on Whalley Road westbound approach and provide new junction warning sign on Whalley Road eastbound approach. SLOW marking to be provided on Whalley Road Eastbound and Westbound approach.

B6245 Spade Mill Reservoir - Bend improvements across the route length including signing, lining and changes to the junction at Fleet Street Lane / Ward Green Lane. High visibility, profiled edge of carriageway markings that provides an audible warning when drivers stray onto the edge of carriageway, along the B6245 Spade Mill Reservoir from Longridge to Ribchester.

Rossendale

B6236 from Rams Clough to A680 - Hazard markers, improved signing and bar markings, and rumble strips on the B6236 from Rams Clough to junction with A680 Hud Hey.

Wyre

Bellflower Junction, Garstang - Provide traffic islands and reduce exit lanes on side roads at Moss Lane/Longmoor Lane/Garstang Bypass junction

Pressall Village Gateway - Reduce speed limit, prohibit right turn, traffic calming and improved signing at the Hallgate Lane/Park Lane/Cemetery Lane/ Burned House Lane junction, Preesall.

A6,Cockerham Road Crossroad, Forton - High visibility profiled edge of carriageway markings, that provides an audible warning when drivers stray onto the edge of carriageway, a thicker centreline, high friction surfacing and cyclist warning signs on the A6 Preston Lancaster Road at the junction with Cockerham Road, Forton.

CYCLING SAFETY SCHEMES

Fylde

Freckleton cycle lanes - 1.5m mandatory cycle lanes on westbound approach and exit to A584 Preston New Road, Freckleton Roundabout using high visibility profiled markings that will provide an audible warning when drivers stray onto the edge of the carriageway, from the entry / exit of Freckleton Roundabout to Greenfield Park.

Lancaster

Scotforth Road Cycle Lane, Lancaster - Install green coloured surface treatment for the cycle lane on the A6 Scotforth Road south of Junction with Barton Road and tighten the radius into the petrol station and ensure there's a kerb upstand where possible in this location.

Bridge Street Cycle Lane, Lancaster - Remarking of cycle lane from Bridge Lane to Damside Street.

Preston

East Cliff Cycle Link, Preston - Contribution to the proposed link from the park to the railway station. Connect the South Ribble and Avenham Park cycle network to the railway station and city centre.

Queens Road Victoria Road Cycle Route, Preston - Installation of a New Toucan Crossing, removal of no entries for cyclists signs and road markings and some minor civils on the A6 at Woodplumpton Road, Lytham Road, Queens Road and Victoria Road to create a quiet route.

Strand Road Crossing, Preston - Contribution to a Network Rail scheme - Coloured cycle lane, hatched area and warning / direction signs.

Guild Wheel Eastway Improvements , Preston - Provide 2 Parallel Crossings on the Guild Wheel network. Crossing No.1 - Guild Wheel / Olivers' Place Crossing No.2 - Guild Wheel / Pitman Way.

Wyre

Fleetwood to Thornton Cycle Connection - Shared use footway linking A585 to Bourne Way along the western side of Fleetwood Road, including a proposed Toucan to with the existing public right of way.