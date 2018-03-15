Art exhibition in Garstang features feathered friends

Around 20 paintings of various species of our feathered friends are on view at Garstang Arts Centre until early April.

Lancaster-based artist Graham Lowe’s ornithological pictures are centre stage in the display.

Graham was unable to attend the “hanging” day on Saturday as he was teaching art in Blackpool, so his wife, Jenny took the bird paintings to Garstang.

Graham said: “I work with a wide range of painting media including soft pastel, mixed media, oils, acrylic, gouache and watercolour. I enjoy painting landscapes, still life and portraits as well as my favourite subject, birds.

Garstang Arts Centre is open Tuesdays (10am to 12.30pm / 2pm to 4pm) and Thursdays (10am to 4pm) and Saturdays (10 to 12pm).