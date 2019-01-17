At The Grand Theatre this weekend Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock

Get your teeth into a rock musical this weekend when Vampires Rock Ghost Train lands at The Grand Theatre.

X Factor star Sam Bailey will star as the Vampire Queen in the hit touring musical extravaganza, which will take the audience on a ride through some of the greatest 1980s classic rock anthems, including tracks from Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Journey, and Guns n Roses.

Sam will be stepping into the shoes of singer and actress Toyah Willcox who played the part for two years, performing more than 200 shows.

Created by Steve Steinman, who first shot to fame on Stars In Their Eyes performing as Meat Loaf, the show’s tongue in cheek story will feature fire routines, guitar gods, sexy vampettes and just the right amount of fun and humour.

A spokesman said: “Sam will be joined on stage by creator and star of Vampires Rock, Steve Steinman, plus a full cast of dancers, singers and musicians.

“For the past 15 years Vampires Rock has played to more than a million people and has a growing army of fans who follow the show year after year as it tours in all the major theatres and concert halls country wide.”

“Prepare for a night of mischief and mayhem.”

Tickets are priced from £31.50 to £33.50.

For more details and to book, visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/vampires-rock-sam-bailey/

Vampires Rock

The Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Saturday, January 19