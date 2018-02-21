Backlash over future Garstang rugby pitch on the town's show field

Garstang Rugby Union Football Club’s plans to create a new pitch have been greeted with opposition from members of the town’s community.

The rugby club has applied to change the use of Garstang Show field to a sports field from September 1 to April 30, every year.

If the club gets the go-ahead, 20 car parking spaces are also proposed alongside the pitch.

So far, two individual official letters of objection have been filed to Wyre Council as well as a joint letter of concern from eight nearby residents.

Subsequently, the application is now set to appear before Wyre’s planning committee.

The letter from the eight residents has “several objections” to the change of use, including a “lack of parking, noise, artificial light, and lack of lavatories”.

Regarding artificial lights, residents write: “Any extra artificial lighting will cause more disturbance to local residents, especially those of us who enjoy stargazing in this darker area on the edge of Garstang.”

In a public statement on Saturday, February 17, Garstang RUFC said: “There is a group of local residents who have joined together to actively stop this development and we at the club feel that their objections are creating an unbalanced view of what we intend to do with the site.

“The club would like to request that as many members as possible, players, committee & parents write in to Wyre Council in support of this application to counter the number of official objections from local residents.”

A further 14 letters of support have been registered with the council, which includes parents of junior egg-chasers welcoming “focus on sports other than football”.

Another resident, Mr Scott Leachley, said: “As Garstang grows there is a need for more facilities like the show ground which will allow all of the children wanting to get involved to be able to do so.”